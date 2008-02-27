Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Beach Blast: The Star of Hope Foundation (SOHF) threw a fab South Beach Gala at the Wisconsin Club, complete with a rum tasting room, Floridian food by Chef Al and upbeat music by Michael Drake and the No Tan Lines Band. The dedicated committee included co-chairs Dawn Mitrovich and foundation President Chris Dolhun, whose mother, Gerry Burkee, was a foundation founder; Chuck Bekos; Lisa’s List’s Lisa Blythe; Teresa O’Malley; board chair Ray Schneider, coowner of KingsHead; MaryBeth Springer from Therm-Tech of Waukesha; and others.

Partying hearty was a happy group from presenting sponsor Badger Mutual Insurance, including Marcia Chesnut, Barb Daniels, Jane Ploetz and Paula and Greg Essig of Western Lakes Golf Club, which will host the foundation’s upcoming golf outing. Among attendees were Jean-Louis Bolar, well-known concierge at 1522 on the Lake; CPA Paul Runkel and his wife, Judith; John Splude, whose wife, Mary, was on grandbaby-sitting duty in Chicago; and Tom and Vicky Bonesho. Jazzed up in splendid beach attire were Terry Werner and his “permanent fianc%uFFFDe,” Charmaine Kuczmarski from MATC. Founded in 1999, the SOHF raises funds given in bridge grants to students needing educational financial assistance.

Movie Milwaukee: Films by Reggie Williams, J. Harper, Andre Burnett, Steven Jenkins and Aushai McCready were enthusiastically received at a reception/screening at Discovery World. To create their personal “My Milwaukee” story, each young person was paired with a filmmaker/mentor: Rubin Whitmore II, Portia Cobb, Tate Bunker, Susan Kerns, Lilly Czarnecki and Laj Waghray.

Milwaukee International Film Festival (MIFF) co-founder and board chair, Shepherd publisher Louis Fortis, introduced MIFF’s newest educational program. Maxine Wishner, the project’s lead powerhouse, introduced the participants and also explained that this MIFF program was organized in cooperation with the Running Rebels Community Organization. In the audience were members of Wishner’s advisory board: Pat Algiers; juvenile defense attorneys Kathy Bach and Eric Steele; Lindsey Draper from the Commission on Reducing Racial Disparities; attorney Sue Hansen; Carol Lewensohn, president of the Photography Council of the Milwaukee Art Museum; Jo Swamp, Potawatomi Casino attorney; and actor/Realtor Dan Mooney.

Nut House Art: Once headquarters of a urinal cake production plant and a nut processor, the Nut Factory building now houses work-space for artists. For its fourth annual art opening, visitors wandered the labyrinth of hallways, checking out the work of Kyle Fitzpatrick, Greg Klassen, Kevin Giese, lighting designer Chris Poehlmann and installation artists Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg, preparing for an upcoming commissioned show in Montauk, Canada.

Music by jazz singer Julie Thompson livened up the studio of painter Pacia Sallomi, who also was gearing up for her Tango Bruja art opening at Carroll College in Waukesha, complete with demonstrations and lessons by tango diva Nina Tatarowicz.

Among the guests were Francophile Mary Mann, Nut Factory owner/developer Mike Olson; architect Kevin Donahue; and author/professor C.J. Hribal. Also spotted were activist Peter Goldberg, artist Fred Stonehouse and Luckystar Studio’s Gene Evans and Bridget Griffith.

Art Grub: Whole Foods Market, in addition to its multitudinous square feet of healthy fare, keeps its Whole Lifestyle Center busy with programming. Self-taught artist Carolyn Snow recently had an opening reception of her delightful textured paintings. Autumn Faughn, the store’s marketing and community relations specialist, organized the event, which included a delicious spread by Chef Jordan. Admiring Snow’s work were her dad, contractor honcho Dick Snow, and her brother, Rick, the “Voice of Summerfest;” photographer Larry Sander; musician Steve Madison; Whole Foods “fromage” expert Tyler (t-Funk) Galaska; artist Bill Houghton, manager of Utrecht Milwaukee, that oasis of art supplies; and Mike Neilson, winner of Cedarburg’s 2007 Strawberry Festival’s plein air art contest.

Chip Tasting: For two consecutive nights, snack fans came in from the cold to nibble, test and rate dozens of prototype crunchies at Pinahs Co.’s Waukesha facility. Announcing the firm’s new name, Legacy Bake House, was Mike Heyer, one of the company’s new owners, along with Mark Flaherty and Randy and Pam Erkert. Pinahs Rye Chips will continue as a brand, with selected flavors launched this spring.

Among visitors touring the impressive operation were Eric Clappier from ADX Creative; Steve Schuster; Brookfielders Joe and Gail Galati and John and Bea Carrigg; Jack Hoffman; Mary Roberts and Erin Nevicosi from 100 Monkeys; Dena and Rick Lentz; Jim and Mary Nelson; Tony Benkowski; Jeff Noard; John Ostergaard; and Tom and Sheila Reutemann. One of the hosts was company marketing/development whiz Todd Moro.

Barb Blutstein, who co-owns Milwaukee Street Gallery with Jane Chernof, was there as well. Their gallery hosted a three week AWE (Artists Working in Education) fund-raiser with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the organization. At the opening were some of the artists from Grafton’s Spectrum Gallery, including Sally Duback, Fujie Moses, Kappy Schwab, Patsy Aster and Leon Travanti. Pam Woodard from the AWE board supplied the delicious cookies.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the March 13 issue of the Shepherd.