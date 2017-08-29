On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan

"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," reads the menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries, and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top of ice cream, the eatery serves shakes, smoothies, sandwiches, toasts, cheeses, and more–always plant-based and vegan.

Taking over 430 square feet on the south end of the market building, next to Kehr’s Candies and Thief Wine Shop & Bar, On the Bus is operating from a real 1971 Volkswagen Bus, renovated and turned into a shop. Founder and owner Emily Ware is anything but a beginner; on top of her entrepreneurial background, she is a partner at The Green Kitchen, another successful business operating from the Milwaukee Public Market.

Ware has been a vegetarian, then a vegan, since she was a child and always dreamed of opening an eatery catering to people like her. On the Bus is the realization of that ambition, a food truck with a little twist. As such, most items on the menu are vegan and house made, including fresh almond milk made daily.

“There have been hundreds of inquiries about the opening of On the Bus,” said market executive director, Paul Schwartz in a press release. “It only proves there is a great demand for plant-based food products in the area and I think Emily will do a fantastic job at filling that void.”

On the Bus will be open during regular market business hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, call 414-336-1111 or visit www.milwaukeepublicmarket.org.