Carlos Gomez Wins the Gold Glove Award

Carlos Gomez just took home an award no Brewer has won in more than 30 years: a Rawlings Gold Glove. The Brewers' gravity-defying center fielder bested Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Denard Span of the Minnesota Twins for the honor, and it's hard to argue with his credentials: This year Gomez was credited with saving 38 defensive runs and robbing five home runs, often in incredible, highlight reel-ready fashion. Simply put, no center fielder was more fun to watch this year than Gomez.

Gomez becomes the fifth Brewer to take home the Gold Glove, the franchise's 10th overall, and the first since Robin Yount in 1982, ending one of the longest droughts in baseball. The Glove was awarded this evening on ESPN2.

If it wasn't already clear that Gomez was becoming the face of the Brewers franchise in the wake of the Ryan Braun scandal, this pretty much makes it official. Enjoy these incredible highlights of Gomez in action this year.

Amazing.