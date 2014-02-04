Club Anything to Host Cupid’s Wrath Variety Show Saturday

Letting Cupid take over the night, Club Anything will play host to a darkly sadistic variety show Saturday, Feb. 8, when Nicholas Hellfire hosts the Cupid's Wrath Variety Show.

Taking the stage will be seven burlesque dancers, who will seduce and hypnotize audience members with their sexy dance numbers. Comedian and co- founder of the Caste of Killers Jason Hillman will amuse the audience with his unique brand of humor and magician Gregory Hobbs, who has performed with Dead Man’s Carnival, will also be making an appearance.

The cover charge will be $5 and this will include the performances along with a raffle ticket for a variety of prizes.

Club Anything is located at 807 S. 5th St. and online at www.clubanything.us.