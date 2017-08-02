Community Paint Day with Mayor Tom Barrett Announced at Sherman Park Mural

On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardson will be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising” mural. Community Paint Day with the Mayor is open to everyone and will allow participants to contribute to the growth and future of Sherman Park.

Located at 4715 W. Center St., “Sherman Park Rising” is an in-progress mural that represents the undergoing transformation of the Sherman Park community. Members of the community will be able to make an impact by painting the mural alongside elected officials, including Mayor Barrett, Alderman Russell Stamper II and Alderman Khalif Rainey.

The mural has received positive feedback from the community and is expected to be completed at the end of summer.

For updates on the mural and Sherman Park Community visit https://www.facebook.com/spcommunityassociation/.