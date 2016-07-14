First Look: Portillo’s Brookfield

Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is set to open its first Wisconsin location on Tuesday, July 19 at 17685 W Bluemound Rd in Brookfield. A soft open was held this week to a select group of pre-registered customers.

While the chain specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, the Brookfield location offers a few touches of Milwaukee. Harley-Davidson memorabilia can be seen lining the interior, and Brookfield is home to a unique menu item called the Badger Brat, which is a Usinger’s bratwurst served on a brat roll with German toppings such as sauerkraut.

Portillo’s will open daily at 10:30 a.m. beginning July 19.