FootGolf Comes to Milwaukee

Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things!

Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses. FootGolf is exactly what it sounds like- a game of golf you play with your feet and a soccer ball. If you like the idea of spending a leisurely day outside playing a sport that requires minimal physical strain but you can't throw a disc accurately or swing a club with any technique, FootGolf is for you.

America has hundreds of FootGolf courses spread across its parks. Sixteen of those courses are in Wisconsin, with Milwaukee playing home to two of them at Doyne Park and Lincoln Park. Both Milwaukee courses are accredited by the American Footgolf League.

So grab some friends and make a plan to kick it at a FootGolf course.