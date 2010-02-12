BPA: It’s in Canned Food, Too

BPA (Bisphenol-A) is a chemical used to make polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resins, which are used in consumer products ranging from CDs and electronic equipment to reusable plastic food and drink containers.

Another common application that you might not be aware of is its use in the lining of canned foods and beverages to extend shelf life. It's one of the reasons green beans can last a year without spoiling!

The need for longer lasting food is real, but at what cost to our health?

Studies (going all the way back to the 1930's) have shown that BPA is linked to several maladies, including the disruption of our hormonal systems causing health issues such as heart disease, erectile dysfunction and weight gain. While canned items sit on the store shelves and in our pantries, BPA is leaching into the food and inevitably ends up in our bodies. The chemical is detectable in over 90% of the population.

Consumer Reports' recent study found particularly high levels of BPA in Del Monte Fresh Cut Green Beans and General Mills' Progresso Vegetable Soup. Canned tuna and beans were also high on the list. The BPA in Nestlé Juicy Juice was not as high but children consume a lot of it so the cumulative effect is of concern.

Meanwhile, industry giants have dismissed claims that potentially hazardous levels of BPA are leaching into foods. They also emphasize that epoxy linings meet current FDA standards. However, the FDA is in the midst of a scientific review and the metal packaging industry has been looking into alternatives to BPA-based coatings.

So the question remains whether BPA should come in contact with our food and if so what levels are considered safe. While we wait for the verdict and ensuing changes, Consumer Reports suggests that we consume fresh food whenever possible and find alternatives to canned foods, beverages and infant formula.

That's sound, albeit obvious advice but we're missing the bigger picture. Whether or not we're being poisoned by BPA is only part of the problem. Even if it is banned, there are other evils that exist in many canned foods such as chemical additives, preservatives, artificial colorings and excessive sodium and sugarstripping the foods of their natural flavors and nutrients.

So I see the BPA controversy as just one more whisper in our ear urging us to do whatever we can to get back to basics. In other words, eat good food that goes bad.

(If you're still on the hunt for a Valentine's gift check out "Valentine's Day the Natural Way.")

Image: GJKend