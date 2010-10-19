Little Monster Bash 2010

Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’s space-themed Halloween dance and costume party. Families can enjoy Treat Stops, pumpkin and gourd decorating, a light dinner and treats galore.

Tickets are $13 for Museum members and $17 for non-members, children younger than 1 year are free. Tickets for this annual sell-out event can be purchased at the Museum or by phone with a credit card at 414-390-KIDS (5437), ext. 289. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Hurry, space is limited!