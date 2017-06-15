Margarita Festival Coming to Catalano Square

What’s better than a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozen margarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker, and you get to be the judge? The Shepherd Express is hosting their inaugural Margarita Festival on Friday, August 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward.

Throughout the festivities, you will be able to sample and vote for your favorite bar or restaurant’s drink. A winner will be crowned at the end of the night. Full-sized drinks will be available for purchase.

And what would a margarita festival be without tacos? Local food trucks will be on hand with food for purchase.

Entertainment includes: Daync Studio giving dance lessons, a performance from Alma Milwaukee and live music.

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased here. This is a 21+ event.