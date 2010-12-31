New Year's Eve Overnight Package

Ring in the new year with the InterContinental Milwaukee ($325 per couple). Your package includes champagne and strawberries on arrival and then a five course dinner with wine Kil@wat. The package also includes an overnight stay and parking. The evening celebration continues with musical entertainment in clear. For reservations call (414) 935-5943.

CLEAR will be hosting The Jake Paul Band from 9pm until 12:30am with holiday drink specials, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Zenden will be hosting their party from 10pm until 2am with a champagne toast at midnight. There will be a DJ spinning all night and bottle service will be available all night as well.