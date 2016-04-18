Meet the Chef: Supper

× Expand Photo by Matt Haas

Executive Chef: Erik Hansen

What inspired you to become a chef?

There are many memorable moments where food has stopped me in my tracks. The sheer revelation of those dishes and the joy that comes with them made me want to do that for others. It has always been about the joy of food and bringing people together to share those moments.

What is your favorite dish and drink/recommendation at Supper?

My favorite dish would probably have to be the full “Lazy Susan” starter; I could make a meal out of that and be thrilled. Favorite drink would have to be the Supper Old Fashioned, a classic redone very well by our general manager, Erich Wilz. If I were coming in to eat, it would either be the veal Holstein or the surf and turf, paired up with the Black Husky Twelve-Dog Imperial Stout.

What kind of experience are guests getting when they dine at Supper?

We want everyone who walks into Supper to feel at home. Like so many owner-operated supper clubs throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest, we strive to respect and make our own, the familiarity and endearing qualities of those venerable institutions. Good drinks, good food, good people, good memories.

What is the most unique thing about how you prepare food at Supper?

The well of emotion runs deep with Wisconsinites when it comes to supper clubs. We try to respect those feelings, by dividing the menu into “traditional” and “modern.” We don’t stray too far from the classic way of preparing certain dishes on the traditional side. On the modern side, things might be a bit more out of the supper club comfort zone by incorporating more seasonal items. Everything here is made from scratch with great care and pride.