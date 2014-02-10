Sprecher Will Release Its Limited Edition Honey-Brewed “Beyond

×

Beyond is the color of wildflower honey, with a medium body and low carbonation. According to [Sprecher Brewmaster Craig] Burge, it has a great balance of many flavors, including, “sweet and dry honey mead notes followed by the big fruit character of Belgian Barleywine.” Burge notes that the braggot can be enjoyed now; it will also age well especially if stored in a cool and dark location.

In the competition to come up with unique brews in a suddenly very crowded craft beer market, Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewing Company is holding its own. Today the brewery announced its latest limited edition beer: a braggot called Beyond. Braggots are a mead-style beer made with honey and barley malt. Sprecher's twist on the fermented drink uses the same Wisconsin honey as the brewery's sodas, along with barley malt and a mix of Cascade and Centennial hops.The beer will be released in three batches of about 400 cases each over the next three years. We haven't sampled it yet, but a press release from the brewery today paints a vivid picture:The beer is (11%) abv. and will go on sale the week of Feb. 24.