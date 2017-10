Through April, the David Barnett Gallery continues its American Pop Art exhibit. More than 30 choice prints and paintings from Barnett's private collection are featured, including works by some of the movement’s most celebrated artists, such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Wayne Thiebaud and Robert Rauschenberg. A collection of small "object boxes" constructed by contemporary German craftsman Volker Kuhn in satirical homage to these pop artists will also be on display.