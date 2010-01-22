In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that revealed the restaurant industry’s dirty secrets, infamously cautioning diners against ordering fish on a Monday. The book’s real intention wasn’t to scare readers away from restaurants, though, but rather to encourage them to sample new foods, a cause he makes a better case for on his popular Travel Channel program “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” where he eats some of the most exotic food the planet has to offer. He’ll speak about his travels, philosophies on food and experiences in the restaurant industry tonight.