These Arms Are Snakes w/ Darker My Love

It’s a small but welcome twist to the standard post-hardcore formula: the pump organ, which adds an ominous gurgle to These Arms Are Snakes’ searing, clenched-jaw screeds. The Seattle group toned down some of the mathy artiness on their latest album, Tail Swallower & Dove , resulting in their tersest, most direct effort yet. This inspired bill pairs These Arms Are Snakes with Darker My Love, an L.A. band that mines criminally catchy hooks out of a buzzing, psychedelic haze, and All the Saints, a tuneful psych-rock trio from Atlanta that recalls the glory days of Touch and Go Recordsso much so that they were one of the last bands signed to that venerable but financially strapped label.