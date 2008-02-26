Often billed as an explicit homage to PBS’ long-running kids series “Sesame Street,” the Tony Award-winning production Avenue Q, which opens tonight at the Marcus Center with a 7:30 performance, centers on a group of puppets as they manage life as twenty- and thirty-somethings. Vulgarity and adult situations abound. Originally staged in 2002, Avenue Q is by no means the first show to use puppetry to explain adult situations, but it is far beyond all the rest in terms of entertainment value and pure musical value.