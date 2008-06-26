×
Summerfest kicks off its two-week tonight with a bangliterally. The Big Gig will light up the sky tonight with its annual Big Bang Fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. (so if you’re commuting, avoid the lakefront accordingly.)
Tonight @ the Summerfest Fairgrounds
