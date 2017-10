In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile Froemming, a particularly noteworthy umpire who served the major leagues for 37 season, making him history’s longest-serving major-league umpire. The $3 admission to the movie goes directly to the non-profit Rivoli Theater.