Built to Spill w/ Fauxbois

Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s, laying the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. The last decade saw the Boise, Idaho, band slow its studio output considerably as the group spent long stretches on the road, jamming new life into its existing songbook, but last year the group released its latest album, There Is No Enemy . The record balanced short and sweet autumnal pop songs with heavier, more brooding jams.