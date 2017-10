In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political messages into her books. Bharadwaj adapted the script from her 1991 film, which featured Alan Rickman and Madeleine Stowe. In this two-man production, which runs through July 3, Alchemist regulars Aaron Kopec and Jenna Wetzel will inherit those roles.