It’s not exactly shooting a man in Reno just to watch him die, but country singer Troy Gentry, of the hit-making country duo Montgomery Gentry, improperly tagged a bear he’d shot on a private reserve as if it’d been killed in the wilda surprisingly serious crime that set him back $15,000 in fines. The mis-tagging debacle is about as edgy as Montgomery Gentry gets, though, as its brand of country is the feel-good, inspirational sort. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bradley Center, the bear-killing, hope-giving duo headlines the FM 106.1-sponsored CountryFest ’08 with honky-tonk enthusiast Gary Allan and clean-cut, all-American “American Idol” hopeful Phil Stacey, whose debut album sees release later this month.