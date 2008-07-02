Reasonably popular but never monumentally so when they were still a functioning band, Creedence Clearwater Revival showed surprising longevity and won over new generations of listeners in the years following their 1972 breakup, creating enough demand for bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford to form Creedence Clearwater Revisited, a touring offshoot band without the participation or approval of CCR frontman John Fogerty (who has acrimoniously sued the pair over use of their band name). While most will no doubt miss Fogerty’s trademark yowl, for casual CCR fans who just want to hear an unpretentious run-through of the band’s songbook of concise, southern rock, Creedence Clearwater Revisited should provide a satisfying evening out when they play at the M&I Classic Rock Stage tonight at 9 p.m.