Damien Jurado w/ Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground and Conrad Plymouth

Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputation as one of indie-rock’s great songwriters with a trio of turn-of-the-century releases for Sub Pop, including his breakthrough Rehearsals for Departure , and he’s since recorded at a steady clip, issuing four strong discs for Secretly Canadian over the last five years. His latest, Saint Bartlett , is among his most lavishly orchestrated, supplementing Jurado’s pining folk songs with string arrangements that suggest a small-scale Flaming Lips.