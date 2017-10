Spurred in part by the soundtrack to Pulp Fiction, the mid-’90s saw a revival of instrumental surf music. Milwaukee’s leading exponents of the surf revival, The Exotics, became a mainstay on the Midwest circuit, touring nationally, performing with Dick Dale and Los Straitjackets and guesting on “A Prairie Home Companion.” Reformed a few years ago after a 10-year absence, The Exotics recently released a CD of unreleased material from the ’90s called Lost Album .