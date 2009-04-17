Fresh Cut Collective w/ Adi

×

Fresh Cut Collective’s leading man, Adebisi, heralded thegroup’s audience interaction at a December show on his blog. “What I reallylove about performing is the essence of call and response!” he wrote. “I knowthat if I can get the crowd involved, then I'm winning!” With a soulful livesound that evokes The Roots and early Black Eyed Peas (pre-Fergie, of course),this Milwaukee hip-hop ensemble’s suave self-assurance has already helped them win over crowdsat the Stonefly Brewery. They don’t even have an album out yet, but in another signof their early confidence, they’re planning to film tonight’s performance.