As a regular commentator on VH1, comedian Hal Sparks loved the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s; as the former host of E!’s “Talk Soup,” he loved trash television; and as the star of Showtime’s “Queer as Folk,” he loved other guys. Still boyish at age 40, he’s a proud TV personality, a guest on any reality show that will have himanybody remember “Celebracadabra,” the show where kinda-sorta celebrities competed to learn magic?but first and foremost, he’s a stand-up comedian, riffing on pop culture and social absurdities.