Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has a way of singing about even the most downtrodden themes of uncertainty and pain with sunshine and good cheer. That indomitable, upbeat spirit has made her, along with other independent women songwriters like Feist, Kate Nash and Regina Spektor, a hot commodity in the commercial world, where her songs have appeared on a host of television shows (including, of course, “Grey’s Anatomy”) as well as a successful 2007 Old Navy ad campaign featuring her cutesy breakout single “The Way I Am.” Her latest album, 2009’s Everybody , is loaded with upbeat folk-pop numbers about the universal need to love.