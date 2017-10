Three Milwaukee-area bands offer up their latest 7-inch releases for at a shared 10 p.m. show tonight at Club Garibaldi. Each of the groups takes inspiration from eras past: Midwest Beat plays vintage, '60s power-pop; Elephant Walk mines roughly the same decade but sticks to antique garage rock; and Jail is the most eclectic of the bunch, with fidgety art-pop that nods particularly to the nervous post-punk of Orange Juice and Josef K.