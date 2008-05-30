Purists may stick to David Letterman, but the masses have voted with their remotes and they prefer Jay Leno, whose straight-forward, common-reference-point comedy can be a welcome change from the low-budget, hit-or-miss absurdism that makes up much of the late-night talk-show landscape. With his tenure at “The Tonight Show” ending next year, Leno is about to become one of television’s most coveted free-agents, but as necessitated by his contract, he’s stayed mum about his future plans. Leno does two shows at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.