Two mainstays of any state fair’s entertainment line-up are Christian musicians and country musicians, so Josh Turner, who headlines the Wisconsin State Fair tonight at 8 p.m., is the best of both worlds: He’s a Christian country singer. Over the course of three albums in four years, the bassy-voiced Turner has come to represent the new generation of country artists who bridge the traditional with the contemporary, the past with the present. That was solidified last October 2007 when Turner was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, inducted by respected country artist Vince Gill. It was an important moment that came brought Turner back full circlehe had first debuted his original song, “Long Black Train,” at the Grand Ole Opry in 2001, two years before it would become his first hit and push him to the forefront of neo-traditionalist country movement.