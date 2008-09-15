The music of Joy Wants Eternity won’t offer many surprises for those already acquainted with instrumental post-rock bands like Explosions in the Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Songs start off pensively before spiraling into gorgeous, controlled cacophonies. This Seattle outfit is nearly as powerful as their better known contemporaries, though, and their arrangements show a gift for brevity that some of the more epic-minded peers could learn a thing or two from. The group shares tonight’s logical 8 p.m. bill at the Stonefly Brewery with Milwaukee’s Lights Out Asia, an ambient-rock trio, and Brief Candles, the city’s catchiest shoegaze band.