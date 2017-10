Boston metal favorites Killswitch Engage never met a style of vocals they didn’t like. Graveyard growls? They’re all about them. Axl Rose wails? Sure. Caustic screams? Yup. Lofty melodic crooning? Oh yeah. Their music covers almost as much territory as their vocals, ranging from spry metalcore to chest-beating death metal. The group does an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight, but in the meantime, head to their MySpace page to hear a spirited, straight-faced cover of Dio’s “Holy Diver.”