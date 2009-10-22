Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, Cedric Burnside and Lightning Malcolm

It's almost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-country bands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang that predominate that genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockier sound, a fiercer take on The Replacement's rowdy roots-rock. The group’s new album, 1372 Overton Park , may be their major-label debut, but it finds the band as lovably rough and ramshackle as ever, with singer Ben Nichols singing of working-class love in his signature, whiskey-stained rasp.