The Magnolias w/ Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers and Tim Schweiger and The Middlemen

Flat vocals and droning guitars lend to The Magnolias' brat-punk charms, similar to those of vintage Buzzcocks and pre-Dookie Green Day. Spawned from the Twin Cities' fertile '80s music scene, The Magnolias never found the same success or notoriety as their peers Hüsker Dü and The Replacements, and though they flirted with wider recognition when MTV began airing their music video for “Pardon Me” in 1990, they were largely ignored during the '90s punk crossover. As a result, in 2011 they remain much as they were in the '80s: a well-liked if little-known punk band, playing small shows on the weekends for the punk faithful.