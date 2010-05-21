The third annual Midwest Metalfest docks at the Rave for three nights of crushingly heavy riffs and from-the-grave imagery. Among the army of noisemakers playing this weekend are Common Grave, Face of Ruin, Call the Paramedics, Putrid Pile, Sexual Atrocities, Festerfuck, Without Remorse, Annotations of an Autopsy, Conducting from the Grave, Sexcrement, Human Infection, Gonzo Violence, and Dying Fetus. Call it truth in advertising, because the imagery in these bands’ lyrics is every bit as tortured as that of their band names.