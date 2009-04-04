Miltown Beatdown Hip Hop Olympics

Since its inception, but in particular over the course of this year, the Miltown Beatdown has grown from a low-key weekly hangout into a destination event for Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene, so it’s fitting that the annual producer battle ends its year in grand fashion not at its usual cozy club, the Jackalope Lounj, but on the expansive stage of the Turner Hall Ballroom. Representing the best of the 50-or-so competitors, the finals have brought out a trio of guest judges from beyond the city: Roots drummer ?uestlove and old-school luminaries Masta Ace and Diamond D. Masta Ace will take the opportunity to give a rare local performance with his Milwaukee cohort and fellow eMC rapper, Stricklin.