Twitter’s many addicts take a break from tweeting for nogood reason to tweet for a cause today with a 24-hour charity event takingplace in over 175 cities all over the planet. Twitter users from as far away as Paris , Dubai and Melbourne will beattending these “Twestival” events to raise cash for charity:water, anon-profit group that drills for clean water in developing countries. Milwaukee ’s branch of theTwestival takes place at the Wicked Hop and will feature music from The ColorTruth, Micah Olsan and The Barettes, as well as DJ sets from Radio Milwaukee’sTarik Moody and Lotus Land’s John Keuster. Make sure to tweet to your friendsin Dubai ifeither DJ cleverly spins “Opps (Oh My),” the 2002 hit from forgotten R&Bsinger Tweet.