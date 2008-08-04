State Fair’s Main Stage usually welcomes family-friendly eventslast night, for instance, the Doodlebops headlinedbut tonight’s entertainment is for more mature audiences: It’s the 8 p.m. “MMA In The Cage” Gladiator Fighting event, a local mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. MMA allows for the tactics of every major martial art, from boxing to Jiu-Jitsu, American wrestling to sumo wrestling. The initial idea behind the sport was to mirror the anything-goes rules of actual combat, and sure enough, early MMA matches could be brutalcritics decried some events as akin to human cock fights. Even Pay Per View wouldn’t touch these early events, so controversial was their nature.