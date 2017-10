The UWM Union Theatre sets its eyes on 1930s Hungary tonight for the third part of its “Modernity and Tradition: Film in Interwar Central Europe” series. The short 1935 promo-documentary The Hungarian Village, at 7 p.m., takes a sugar-coated look at a small village, in hopes of enticing tourists. It’s followed at 7:15 p.m. by the feature-length drama Hortobagy, the story of three generations of herdsmen in the Great Hungarian Plain.