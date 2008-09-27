The promoters of the eccentric 7 p.m. Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom are wisely betting that Milwaukeeans won’t be able to resist its wry and lurid combination of irony, kitsch and breasts. At the top of tonight’s freak show is a Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling smackdown, complete with the requisite masks (and hopefully some semblance of cultural sensitivity), but there’s ample sex appeal on the bill to balance out the sweat and testosterone, including Milwaukee’s adorably Bettie Page-ish burlesque troupe The Alleycat Revue and two St. Louis acts, the innuendo-spouting St. Louis strip-teaser Lola van Ella and the pole-dancing duo Gravity Plays Favorites. Adding music is Milwaukee’s signature rockabilly band, The Uptown Savages, and the city’s latest old-timey aficionados, Dead Man’s Carnival.