Milwaukee’s Monostatic has spent the last two years residing largely under the radar of the city’s scene, although this could be because frontman Billy O'Neill also heads Chicago's art-rock favorites Oh My God. What seemingly started out as a side project for O'Neill has begun to take shape in an eclectic and delightful way. The band is one of those acts that, while sticking to alternative-rock, keeps their music cheerful and accessible, kicking out grand, U2-styled songs. They play the Cascio Groove Garage tonight at 7:30 p.m.