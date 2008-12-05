Next Act continues its production of one of the few non-holiday-related plays left in the city, Jeffrey Hatcher’s Murderers, three monologues set in and around the fictitious Riddle Key Luxury Senior Center and Golf Course in Florida. Next Act has put together a trio of seasoned actors to bring Hatcher’s comedy to the Off-Broadway Theatre, and though it might seem a tad dull to sit through a full play of monologues, the actors craft interesting performances out of a truly brilliant script. There’s an 8 p.m. performance tonight.