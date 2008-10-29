One of the more memorable singles of 2000, Nikka Costa’s blunted jam “Like A Feather” didn’t quite make Costa, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight, a household name, but it did announce the arrival of a possible future star in the dance-music world. Record label difficulties made it difficult to follow-up on her initial promise, though, and it soon became clear that Costa was chasing trends instead of setting them. Her latest album, for instance, Pebble To A Pearl, tries to reinvent the slinky, wailing diva as a sophisticated ’60s soul singer to capitalize on the success of artists like Duffy. It’s a little bit of a stretch.