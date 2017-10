Shrouded in feedback and distortion, the experimental electro-grind of Milwaukee noise master Peter J. Woods seems like an unlikely pairing with the straight-forward socio-political commentary of Insurgent Theatre’s play Paint the Town. Fresh from their run at the Alchemist Theatre as well as a short US tour, the Insurgent Theatre is set for one last of that play tonight at 8 p.m. at the Borg Ward, with Woods on hand for the extremely musically open-minded.