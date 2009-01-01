…Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundreds who head to Bradford Beach to take part in another odd New Year’s Day tradition, the annual Polar Bear Plunge. They’ll be jumping into the lake at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there around 11 a.m. to find parking, since plenty of bundled-up spectators come to watch others take the plunge. Or head to Cans at 10 a.m. to find some strength with at a brunch and Bloody Mary bar, then take the venue’s shuttle down to the beach.