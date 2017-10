Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist features collaborations with Milwaukee Choral Artists, Milwaukee Children’s Choir and the Bucks Native American Drumming and Singing Group. The program includes the Midwest premiere of John Tavener’s choral piece Come and Do Your Will in Me , as well as selections from Srul Irving Glick’s Psalm Trilogy and an encore performance of the Present Music staple Shaker Loops , a John Adams composition.