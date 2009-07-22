The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Necromantics

Critics have never come to a consensus as to which genre of “billy” the Reverend Horton Heat falls into. Is it Rockabilly? Psychobilly? Punkabilly? Whatever blend or combination of “billy” they call it, it’s kept the Reverend himself, Jim Heath, busy for the past 20 years. The trio, which plays an average of 150 shows a year, plans on releasing its 10th album this fall, Laughin’ and Cryin’ With the Reverend Horton Heat, which promises some of the Reverend’s most irreverent, overtly whimsical songs yet.