In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine in drag as part of his tribute to Judy Garland. That concert was recorded for a live DVD and album that was released last month, Milwaukee at Last! . Tonight the Pabst’s sister venue, the Turner Hall Ballroom, will screen the DVD for free.