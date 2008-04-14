Rising above the typical girl-at-a-piano routine, Sara Bareilles has managed to string some hits together thanks in large part to her appearances in those incessant Rhapsody commercials. Her delivery isn’t as sleepy as Norah Jones’, nor is it as intense as Tori Amos’ or even her contemporary Kate Nash’s, but Bareilles continues to rise on pop radio. Her major label debut, Little Voice, has been anchored in the Top 10 for weeks now. Tonight she plays an 8 p.m. Pabst Theater show with opener Rachael Yamagata, a sensitive songstress cut from a similar piano-based mold.